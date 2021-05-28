Netflix, Amazon, eight others to be part of IAMAI’s grievance council

“IAMAI and members of the DPCGC are deeply committed to protecting consumer rights and empowering consumers with the right tools to make informed decisions, as well as have their grievances addressed. The formation of this body is an important step towards consumer choice, as more and more people are viewing content online," Subho Ray, president, IAMAI, said in a statement. IAMAI has notified the ministry of information and broadcasting that they are in the process of forming the grievances council and has also shared a list of publishers who have confirmed to become members.

