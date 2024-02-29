Netflix announces new slate for India

New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new slate for India, most of which will be rolled out this year, with other titles likely to be added. Among the latest announcements which include primarily Hindi language movies and shows, are Maharaj to be produced by Yash Raj Films starring actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Phir Ayee Haseen Dillruba, Neeraj Pandey directorial Sikander Ka Muqaddar, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack to be helmed by Anubhav Sinha, besides returning seasons of shows like Kota Factory, Mismatched and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

“2023 has been our most successful year till date in terms of growth of engagement and our subscriber base is accelerating year-on-year. We are on a very strong growth trajectory and continued momentum, which is different from what is happening with other services in the streaming world," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content at Netflix India said in an interview. Last year, in 49 out of 52 weeks Indian titles trended on Netflix's global top 10 non-English weekly lists. The idea is to progressively get broader in terms of the audience the platform caters to, Shergill said, a move that follows price cuts rolled out in December 2021 which ranged from 18% to 60%. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, has since cost ₹149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier. Upcoming titles like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama created by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring comic Kapil Sharma and his gang, will complement this strategy of speaking to audiences across the spectrum and ensure the service continues to work on shedding its niche and upmarket tag.

To be sure, media analysts estimate Netflix India’s subscriber base ranges between 8 million and 10 million, a significant increase from the 5 million it commanded before price slashes. However, over 60% of subscriptions for any OTT come from telco and other aggregator partnerships. Besides, a majority of the viewer base continues to return to Netflix for tentpole international content and local originals are yet to make a mark, experts point out. “The latest strategy of acquiring big films post theatrical release is a risky one, because big studios and stars will not make films to meet Netflix’s demand. 2024 is especially set to be a lean year with the likes of Shah Rukh, Salman and Ranbir unlikely to have a release," the content head of a studio pointed out on condition of anonymity.

However, as opposed to the recent perception that the streaming platform has begun to invest aggressively in acquisition of big-star theatrical films, Shergill emphasized the company prioritizes originals. Even though over the past few months, it has premiered a host of large-scale Bollywood and southern language films such as Jawan, Animal and Leo with entertainment industry experts estimating acquisition costs to have touched upwards of ₹100 crore. “At the heart and centre of what we do at Netflix is to back original stories and voices. The number of originals currently being shot across the country for Netflix India is higher than any other service. They are a very important part of our brand and long-term success as a company," Shergill said declining to disclose an investment figure for India.

To be sure, after an initial rush of bullish spending as they looked to consolidate their presence in India, video streaming platforms are slowing investments in the country. By 2022 itself, spending had dipped by 50% as parent companies of foreign platforms reeled from the global downturn with subscriber addition in India remaining tepid. However, Shergill emphasized subscriptions are still growing for Netflix in India. “We are in a very good growth momentum. From a cost point of view, there is a certain rationalization happening across the board, as it should. Everything comes to a balance. (But) we don’t want to look at things from a cost aperture, we want to programme for many different tastes. Right-sizing is our responsibility too, like everybody else but we are investing a lot into the market and seeing great returns in terms of revenue, growth and profit," she added.