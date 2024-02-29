Netflix announces new slate for India
Summary
- The idea is to progressively get broader in terms of the audience the platform caters to, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content at Netflix India, said
New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new slate for India, most of which will be rolled out this year, with other titles likely to be added. Among the latest announcements which include primarily Hindi language movies and shows, are Maharaj to be produced by Yash Raj Films starring actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Phir Ayee Haseen Dillruba, Neeraj Pandey directorial Sikander Ka Muqaddar, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack to be helmed by Anubhav Sinha, besides returning seasons of shows like Kota Factory, Mismatched and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.