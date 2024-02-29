Netflix announces new slate for India

“2023 has been our most successful year till date in terms of growth of engagement and our subscriber base is accelerating year-on-year. We are on a very strong growth trajectory and continued momentum, which is different from what is happening with other services in the streaming world," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content at Netflix India said in an interview. Last year, in 49 out of 52 weeks Indian titles trended on Netflix's global top 10 non-English weekly lists. The idea is to progressively get broader in terms of the audience the platform caters to, Shergill said, a move that follows price cuts rolled out in December 2021 which ranged from 18% to 60%. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, has since cost ₹149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier. Upcoming titles like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama created by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring comic Kapil Sharma and his gang, will complement this strategy of speaking to audiences across the spectrum and ensure the service continues to work on shedding its niche and upmarket tag.

