Netflix apologizes for inappropriate movie poster after outrage, petition

New Delhi: US streaming service Netflix has apologized for the promotional campaign around its upcoming original film Cuties after audiences called out a poster it had launched earlier this week that they believed was inappropriate and sexualized children.

Cuties, originally titled Mignonnes, is a French teen coming-of-age comedy drama film written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré about a traditional Senegalese Muslim girl who is caught between traditional family values and the escape provided by dance and the rising Internet culture. The film was premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and features Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni and Maïmouna Gueye in lead roles.

“We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description," Netflix tweeted on Thursday.

The film that follows an 11-year old girl joining a dance group, debuted with a poster that displayed its name along with suggestive dance sequences which triggered much outrage online. A petition claiming it "sexualizes an 11-year-old for the viewing pleasure of pedophiles" attracted 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours, according to a BBC report.

“It sickens me that Netflix is using its global platform to circumvent child pornography laws by airing Cuties, a movie about an 11-year old girl twerking her way to stardom. Pubescent girls dancing sensually can only lead to paedophilia and Netflix needs to be strongly censured," a user tweeted.

The Cuties debate is the latest controversy Netflix has courted after accusations of perpetuating stereotypes of colourism, casteism and sexism through its much-debated show Indian Matchmaking last month. Its erotic Polish drama 365 Days was also criticised for glamourizing rape, sex trafficking and kidnapping.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated