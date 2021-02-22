Netflix to bring popular Korean show ‘Kingdom 3’ to screens in 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: There is good news for Indian fans of Netflix's Korean zombie tale Kingdom, whose third season is likely to hit screens soon in 2021, according to a report by entertainment portal Screen Rant. The second season of Kingdom was among the India Top 10 series in March 2020, when it released.

Kingdom, is Netflix's first Korean original, with the Joseon period, three years after the Japanese invasions of Korea as the backdrop, telling the story of crown prince Lee Chang, portrayed by actors Ju Ji-hoon, who stumbles across a life-threatening political conspiracy.

Indians have been increasingly taking to content from South Korea. That these crisp and entertaining shows and movies have struck a chord with audiences is evident from the investment companies are making in them.

Last year, direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd announced the launch of a new offering, Korean Drama Active, to be available on DishTV and D2H platforms; it gives users access to premium Korean drama content dubbed into Hindi.

Media experts say Korean content has garnered great interest, especially among millennials because Indian youth are able to relate to situations and narratives it explores. The cultural similarities between the two nations are quite fascinating and the belief in family values while pursuing a modern approach towards life resonates well with the viewers in India.

Korean drama has seen an increase in popularity in recent years in India given the ease of access through various OTT platforms; K Pop (a genre of south Korean music) has also been trending in India as are popular KPop artists who are part of leading Korean dramas.

