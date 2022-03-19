Netflix weekend binge: President Zelenskyy's 'Servant of the People' streaming in India now. All you need to know1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- Servant of the People is the same show that inspired President Zelenskyy to enter into politics.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy starrer 'Servant of the People' is re-released for streaming on Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the satirical series originally streamed on Netflix US from 2017 to 2021. But it was later pulled down. It is now available on Netflix India also.
Apparently, 'Servant of the People' is the same show that inspired the Ukrainian president to enter into politics.
'Servant of the People' follows a teacher (Zelenskyy) who unexpectedly becomes president after a rant against corruption goes viral on social media.
The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelenskyy decided to run for President of Ukraine in 2019 under the banner of a new political party floated by him 'Servant of the People'.
After much demand from the public due to ongoing Russia's military operations in Ukraine and the heroism of Zelenskyy in defending his country, Netflix is currently streaming the series for its US subscribers.
Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24 which was condemned by the Western nations.
Before becoming elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky was known for prolific performances as an actor and comedian.
Zelensky acted in several Ukrainian films and TV series, including the popular political satire comedy “Servant of the People". He also won the Ukrainian version of “Dancing with the Stars" in 2006 and voiced the bear in Ukraine’s version of the “Paddington" film.
