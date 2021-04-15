Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ to preview in select theatres this May

New Delhi: Netflix’s latest offering, a zombie heist film titled Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder, will preview in select theatres before premiering on the service this May. Snyder, known for Hollywood flicks such as Justice League, has co-written the film along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo besides Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.

The project is currently making waves for its Indian connection, among other things. It was first announced in March 2007 when Hollywood studios Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment were on board to co-produce it with Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. signed on to serve as director. After remaining stalled for a number of years, Netflix acquired the distribution rights to the project based on a heist in a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak, from Warner Bros. with Snyder directing. It marks the second zombie film directed by Snyder following his 2004 directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead. He has also served as cinematographer for the film.

Snyder is best known for Warner Bros’ Justice League that released internationally on HBO Max earlier this year and also premiered on BookMyShow Stream, the company’s pay-per-view platform in India. In testament to the popularity of the franchise, the ticketing site had said it had sold over 70,000 streams for the film within the first few days.

According to media reports, Army of the Dead will see an anime-style series modelled on it that will be titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and will center around some of the characters from the original film during the early phases of the zombie outbreak.

