India’s health plans catch Dutch interest

India’s health plans catch Dutch interest2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Dutch officials visited the offices of the National Health Authority last week against the backdrop of plans by the Netherlands to roll out a digital genetic passport for Dutch citizens that aims to identify citizens by their susceptibility to hereditary diseases.
NEW DELHI : The Netherlands is in talks with Indian health officials to try and understand the playbook of the country’s two flagship health schemes—Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
