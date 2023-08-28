India’s health plans catch Dutch interest

NEW DELHI : The Netherlands is in talks with Indian health officials to try and understand the playbook of the country’s two flagship health schemes—Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Dutch officials visited the offices of the National Health Authority (NHA) last week against the backdrop of plans by the Netherlands to roll out a digital genetic passport for Dutch citizens that aims to identify citizens by their susceptibility to hereditary diseases, an Indian official said.

PM-JAY aims to provide a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year to 500 million individuals that make up the poorest 40% of the population, while ABDM aims to establish a digital health ID for every Indian for consent-based access to health records.

“The idea of the meeting with the Dutch delegations was to give them an introduction to our work, and the role NHA is playing in public health via PM-JAY and digital health mission.

They were more interested in ABDM and wanted to have a comprehensive overview of how we are implementing this in our country," the official said.

“The Netherlands has pitched for every (Dutch) patient to have a ‘genetic passport’ so that diseases which are inherited genetically are well documented via digital health mission," the official added, requesting anonymity.

The talks on ABDM are at an initial stage and may require more consultations to arrive at any conclusion, said the official.

A spokesperson at the Netherlands Embassy confirmed the meeting.

“In addition, the Dutch delegation was shown the Public Health Observatory, an impressive cockpit for public health and care data. In addition to this, the Dutch delegation learned about the way India is building its digital health architecture. Interestingly enough, India and Netherlands have lots of parallels in how to organize health and care provision, including digital health."

“This means that both countries can learn from each other in governance, in standard-setting for implementation in public and private healthcare settings, in reduction of administrative burdens for medical workforce through efficient but safe data exchange and in security and privacy and consent management empowering patients to manage their health data," the Dutch spokesperson said.

“India has progressed a lot in implementing technical infrastructure solutions; Netherlands is further in structuring and facilitating data exchange in the clinical settings. So there is a lot to learn on both sides," added the spokesperson.

The Dutch ministry of health had contributed to the consultations on India’s digital health blueprint launched in 2019.

Queries sent to the India’s health ministry remained unanswered.