Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel
The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19, the ministry of transport said.
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
