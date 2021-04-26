The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19 , the ministry of transport said.

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.