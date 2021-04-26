Subscribe
Home >News >India >Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Premium
A flight lands
1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Reuters

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel

The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19, the ministry of transport said.

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

