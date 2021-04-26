Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel
The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19, the ministry of transport said.
The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19, the ministry of transport said.
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.