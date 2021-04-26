Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19, the ministry of transport said.

The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of Covid-19, the ministry of transport said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}