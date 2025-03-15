Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently shared the video of Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi who broke the world record for the ‘longest duration holding Hercules Pillars’ in Surat, Gujarat.

Kharadi held the pillars for two minutes and 10.75 seconds, a feat recorded by Guinness in their Book of World Records. The pillars, measuring 123 inches in height with 20.5-inch diameter, weighed 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg.

Musk reposted the video shared by the official X handle of Guinness World Record. The video has more than 10.9 million views and over 86,000 likes. Take a look at the video below:

Responding to Musk's repost, Kharadi said, “It was indeed a good surprise when I got to know that @elonmusk shared my Guinness World Record Video on X. Feeling so happy and on cloud 9. Moreover it gives me immense pride that an Indian is being praised worldwide in the field of strength. @narendramodi.”

In the video posted by the GWR, Kharadi can be seen holding two massive pillars, modelled after Greek architecture, and known as the Hercules Pillars. The pillars are connected to a rope each, which Kharadi can be seen holding.

Netizens react An X user by the name of AstroCounselIKK wrote, “That's some achievement… WORLD RECORD… Making India Proud. Congratulations…@VispyKharadi”

Another posted this:

Another X handle @MadhavVarun wrote, "Vispy Kharadi" also known as Indian Man of Steel makes a guinness world record of holding the Hercules Pillars for 2 mins 10.75 seconds. Each pillar is 160 kgs. This task is often taken by those who compete in World 's StrongMan."

“160kg in each hand—Hercules Hold! Grip strength isn’t just for giants. Martial artists, arm wrestlers, rock climbers—anyone with determination can achieve this. If an Indian believes, an Indian achieves!” Kharadi wrote while resharing the GWR video on March 13.

Who is Vispy Kharadi? Kharadi's bio on X says that he is a multiple black belt holder, 16 times Guinness World Record holder, trainer unarmed combat for the Border Security Force (BSF), fitness expert, nutritionist, an actor and a model.

His previous records include most drink cans crushed by hand in one minute. He also holds the record of most iron bars bent in a minute with head. Kharadi has been conferred the title of ‘Steel Man of India’.