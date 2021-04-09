OPEN APP
Cricket fans took to social media platforms to express a variety of emotions stirred by cricketer Rahul Dravid angry avatar in the latest advertisement of CRED, a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform.

The video campaign features actor Jim Sarbh stating "When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Later, Dravid appears in the ad, infuriated because he's stuck in Bengaluru's infamous traffic jam. The former cricketer is seen shouting at everyone from his car, breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car's rooftop and shouting "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Netizens went berseck about Dravid's avatar sharing and commenting on the ad using hashtags #CREDAD #RahulDravid #IPL2021.

"I just passed by Indiranagar.. and I can confirm that there is no threat from this particular Indiranagar goonda #IndiraNagarkaGunda #RahulDravid #credAd," said a user on Twitter.

"Rahul Dravid is not on social media, yet he is dominating the trends. So cool, this! #RahulDravid" said another user.

What followed was also users sharing hilarious memes demanding that Dravid now qualifies to star in an angry young man role in Kabir Singh movie remake.

Meanwhile, a section of users also felt that the advertisement normalises violence.

"#RahulDravid, #CRED: stop normalizing violence.

It didn't strike me too, but a friend pointed out.

Its not OK to scream at a fellow road user.

It's not OK to gesticulate violently.

It's not OK to promote violence.

Finally, it's not OK for the likes of @imVkohli to promote this!" tweeted a user.

The advertisement, which has instantly garnered attention online after Virat Kohli's tweet, has been produced and directed by Early Man Film. It is written and conceptualised by comedian Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by advertising agency DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.

Kickstarting the ad campaign with this year’s IPL Season, Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, CRED, said "With this campaign, we want to instill our message of the importance of financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour. "

