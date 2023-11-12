Netizens slam Indian Railways as Diwali rush leaves trains packed with ticketless travellers: ‘I want my refund’

2 min read Join us

Passengers express anger on social media over Indian Railways' inability to manage crowd at stations and in trains. Complaints include jam-packed reserved bogeys, missing trains despite confirmed tickets, and long delays in train operations.

Premium Due to pre-Diwali rush, even AC-coaches were crowded with ticketless travellers.

Stampede at Surat railway station threw light upon the massive failure of Indian Railways to manage the pre-Diwali crows at railway stations and trains. The incident is not an isolated one as passengers with confirmed tickets are suffering while travelling in trains of different routes. Disappointed passengers took on to social media to vent out their anger on the Indian Railways for its incapability to manage crowd at railway stations and in the trains. Many people complained about jam-packed reserved bogeys of trains with ticketless passengers. A few, even complained of missing their trains, despite having a confirmed ticket, because of massive crowd of ticket-less passengers. “We are travelling in Train no. 12802 AC3 seat no. B1-41, 42 with 2 kids and not even able to go to bathroom. Please take the due action else it may lead to any mishappen," wrote one user on X. “Travelling in the same train and the situation is worse here... people are feeling suffocating and Ac also not working due overcrowded baugey. people are not able to sit at there own designated seats Train no. 12802 (Purushottam extress). No action till now by @IRCTCofficial," wrote another passenger travelling in the same train. “PNR 8900276502 Indian Railways Worst management Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board. I want a total refund of ₹1173.95 @DRMBRCWR," wrote @whoisanshul on X while tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Many passengers complained of huge delay on train operations. “We want answer for this as your system is spoiling and spoiled many passengers Diwali festival who are supposed to spend festival with their families by reaching in time," wrote @ANILSAI119 on X.

To deal with sudden surge in the number of passengers during Diwali, Indian Railways had also begun several trains for their convenience. However, even the increase in passenger capacity of Indian Railways failed to match the sudden surge in travellers. Netizens were also found complaining of the limited number of general coaches, which makes it difficult for a middle class to travel in trains.

“Happy Diwali to Indian railway and all citizens of India, We should increase number of General coaches in train instead of increasing AC coaches and sleeper class coaches, I am from middle class and I can't afford this hi-fi journey in AC coach," wrote another user on X.