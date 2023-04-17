ITC: Investors make these hilarious memes as stock price hits ₹400 per share; See here2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure after nine-session rally on Monday, as massive sell-off in IT, tech and telecom counters unnerved investors. However ITC shares soared to a record high, sparking a flurry of memes and social media posts.
Investors cheered on Monday as ITC shares hit an all-time-high, trading above ₹400 for most of the day. The development came even as Sensex and Nifty halted a nine day rally and Infosys fell more than 9% after lower-than-expected revenue guidance for FY24. But for many on social media platforms, this was a golden opportunity to up their meme ‘game’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×