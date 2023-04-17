Investors cheered on Monday as ITC shares hit an all-time-high, trading above ₹400 for most of the day. The development came even as Sensex and Nifty halted a nine day rally and Infosys fell more than 9% after lower-than-expected revenue guidance for FY24. But for many on social media platforms, this was a golden opportunity to up their meme ‘game’.

While some Twitter users triumphantly extolled their foresight, others used cricket and cinema references to sum up the turbulent day. The posts saw a gradual progression, with many tracing ITC's journey to ₹400 and beyond. Indeed, ‘ITC shares’ and ‘Infosys’ have remained trending topics on Twitter even after the markets closed.

“I was very heavily trolled for ITC in 2020 and 2021. I refused to react and said that the stock price would answer critics. The stock has answered," cheered one user.

ITC nearing 400… Investors be like :) pic.twitter.com/TmmGMwN9sL — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) April 17, 2023

The FMCG and cigarrette maker has seen its stock price rise more than 100% in the past two years - from ₹199.95 on May 5, 2021. Even as the S&P BSE Sensex declined 2.2%, ITC has rallied 20% in the first three-and-a-half months of 2023.

ITC rose to 401.95 during the day, breaching its previous high of ₹398.2 during intraday trade on April 11. Shares have gained more than 60% from the company's 52-week low of ₹249.2.

“Investors dream!! Next 500?" wondered one optimistic Twitter user.

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

ITC investors today after stock crossed 400! 😃 pic.twitter.com/0eqcibWaP2 — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) April 17, 2023

When you ask ITC fanboys why they like ITC 😂 pic.twitter.com/rQrU20oohy — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) April 9, 2023

Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure on Monday ending a nine day rally. Massive sell-off in IT, tech and telecom counters unnerved investors with Infosys seeing a 9% dip after lower-than-expected revenue guidance for FY24. The HDFC twins also pulled the benchmarks down.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 520.25 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 59,910.75. During the day, it plunged 988.53 points or 1.63 per cent to 59,442.47. The broader NSE Nifty fell 121.15 points or 0.68 per cent to finish at 17,706.85.

(With inputs from agencies)