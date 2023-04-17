Investors cheered on Monday as ITC shares hit an all-time-high, trading above ₹400 for most of the day. The development came even as Sensex and Nifty halted a nine day rally and Infosys fell more than 9% after lower-than-expected revenue guidance for FY24. But for many on social media platforms, this was a golden opportunity to up their meme ‘game’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}