Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan on Friday examined and recommended three railway projects related to doubling of lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra.

"The NPG examined the project related to doubling of railway lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra. This will provide an alternate route to reach the long destinations like Mumbai, New Delhi, Amritsar from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nizamabad etc,‘’ the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

The proposed project increase will increase section capacity from 114% to 143% and improve Goods and Passenger traffic on this single line.

It added that this doubling can also cater to the potential freight traffic movement from the nearly industrial clusters as it falls on the Aravali Dakshin Sampark Corridor.

This will provide a modal mix to both passenger and freight while also connecting 38 Villages of a total population of 98 lakhs and industrial areas of Daulatabad, Aurangabad and Jalna.

The Bhadrak -Vizianagaram project, it said would improve cargo movement between the Western and Southern Coast of India.

“All 3 projects evaluated by the NPG and were recommended for implementation with certain suggestions to address last-mile connectivity and achieve the right multimodal logistics share," it added.