Network Planning Group recommends 3 new railway projects
- The proposed project increase will increase section capacity from 114% to 143% and improve Goods and Passenger traffic on this single line
Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan on Friday examined and recommended three railway projects related to doubling of lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra.
