Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infra projects

Last project was for provision of automatic block signaling on freight dense high utilization networks on Western Railway. The project aims to cover 895 RKM and four major sections of Western Railway in Maharashtra & Gujarat State. The project will bring the balanced freight dense High Utilization Network (HUN) Routes under the ambit of ABS, as ABS on High Density Network (HDN) routes of WR has already been sanctioned or exists. The benefit of the project includes enhanced line capacity and section speed to 130 kmph from 110 kmph that is likely to lead to cost reduction for the Railways and increase the overall logistics efficiency.