NEW DELHI: NeuroEquilibrium, a chain of dizziness and balance disorder clinics, on Thursday announced its plan to expand its lab services, based on DeepTech remote diagnosis platform, to 1,000 hospitals globally over the next two years.

NeuroEquilibrium recently got European CE certification for its diagnostic equipment, which allows it to provide its services in that region along with other parts of the world.

The company has set up dizziness and balance disorder labs in 150 hospitals and specialty clinics in 50 cities across India. Recently, it supplied its services to AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Raipur.

Founded by Anita Bhandari, a vertigo specialist, and Rajneesh Bhandari, a serial entrepreneur and an IIT alumnus, NeuroEquilibrium is claimed to be the world's first chain of dizziness and balance disorder clinics.

Over 150 hospitals/clinics across India and a few centers in Europe are provided remote diagnostic services by super-specialist doctors assisted by computer vision and machine learning.

"Over 15% of the population has dizziness and balance disorders, which present to doctors of all specialties. Over 40 common disorders of the inner ear and the brain can lead to vertigo and dizziness. These disorders are diagnosed by vestibular evaluation, which has seen a tremendous advancement with the advent of new technology and instruments. Despite high incidence of vertigo and dizziness, there are very few specialised dizziness centres available," said Anita Bhandari.

NeuroEquilibrium can help diagnose over 40 diseases of the inner ear and the brain. The DeepTech platform integrates cloud technology and computer vision, clinical decision support systems, and virtual reality (VR).

The company has contributed to the use of virtual reality for treating neurological conditions and phobias related to balance disorders which provide immersive exposure therapies. A recent paper on a computer simulation of one of the diseases that cause vertigo has just been published in the European Journal of Neurology. "We are collaborating with top European Universities and jointly publishing cutting-edge research," added Bhandari.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.