NeuroEquilibrium plans to expand services to 1,000 hospitals globally by 2023

"Over 15% of the population has dizziness and balance disorders, which present to doctors of all specialties. Over 40 common disorders of the inner ear and the brain can lead to vertigo and dizziness. These disorders are diagnosed by vestibular evaluation, which has seen a tremendous advancement with the advent of new technology and instruments. Despite high incidence of vertigo and dizziness, there are very few specialised dizziness centres available," said Anita Bhandari.