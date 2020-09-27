Neutrality must for platforms, app stores and devices, says outgoing Trai chief

Sharma termed this as a "new frontier" that merits attention, and emphasised that 'neutrality' is important to ensure that devices, operating systems and digital platforms don't emerge as "new gatekeepers" or exercise arbitrary controls. "Who will get into that area...I am not saying whether Trai should do it, or who someone else...I am saying neutrality of devices, operating systems and platforms is something that should be examined and ensured," he told PTI. Sharma -- whose tenure at the helm of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is slated to end on September 30 -- further said that at a time when internet has become all-pervasive, smartphones and devices are the medium to access software, operating system, and app stores.