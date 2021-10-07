'Never asked for a salary hike', says ex-Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi

In the early aughts, when Nooyi was still at Pepsi, a body of research suggested that women didn’t negotiate their salaries as frequently as men, a potential contributor to the gender pay gap. Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In" famously told women to just ask and they’d receive. Since then, research from McKinsey & Co. and LeanIn.org found women were engaging in the process just as much as men. But, there was a catch: They were less likely to get them, which might explain their initial reticence.