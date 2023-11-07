News
Never borrowed before? There's a price to pay
SummaryLenders in India have tightened risk frameworks, resulting in a decline in approval rates for new-to-credit loan applicants. The share of new-to-credit customers in overall loan origination has dropped by 400 basis points year-on-year to 15% in the April-June period.
Mumbai: Never taken a loan before? It may be harder to get one, should you apply.
