'Never exported vaccines at cost of Indian people': Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla
- Poonawalla said that the country's Covid-19 vaccination drive cannot be completed in two or three months given the huge population
Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that his company has "never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India".
"We would like to reiterate that we have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country," SII said in a statement.
SII has said that in January 2021, the company had a large stockpile of vaccine doses.
Poonawalla said that the country's Covid-19 vaccination drive cannot be completed in two or three months given the huge population.
Poonawalla on Covid vaccine export
Poonawalla said his firm would continue to scale up its production of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and start exporting to other countries by the end of the year.
"We must also understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries," the SII statement read.
The SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker that manufactures Covishield, responded by saying that it hoped to restart deliveries to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year.
Battling the world's biggest jump in coronavirus infections, India halted vaccine exports a month ago after donating or selling more than 66 million doses. The move has left countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many in Africa scrambling for alternate supplies.
The World Health Organization, which co-leads COVAX, on Monday called on vaccine makers outside India to advance supplies to the programme given the shortfall from the South Asian country.
Read Serum's full statement here:
The Covid 19 crisis has been difficult on people across the globe, including India. In the past few days. there has been intense discussion on the decision of our Government and Indian vaccine manufacturers including SII to export vaccines.
It is important that before we make conclusions, we consider a few important aspects of the events that have transpired -
