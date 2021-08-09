Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. As India celebrates Chanu's triumph, she is busy thanking everyone involved in her journey to the podium. Mirabai's village—Nongpok Kakching—is more than 25 km from the sports Academy in Manipur's capital Imphal.

The weightlifter would hitch a ride with the sand-carrying truck drivers daily to reach the training venue.

To express her gratitude, Chanu hosted an event for the truck drivers and their helpers and honoured them for their help in her remarkable journey to the Olympic podium.

The 26-year-old treated 150 truck drivers and their helpers to lunch and gifted them all a shirt and a Manipuri scarf.

Several photos of her touching truck drivers' feet went viral on social media.

Industrialists, entrepreneurs, and bureaucrats all hailed her kind and humble gesture. "As far as I’m concerned, this gesture of @mirabai_chanu makes her a Gold medallist. My eyes moistened seeing her touch their feet. One of the most graceful gestures in our country…," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

As far as I’m concerned, this gesture of @mirabai_chanu makes her a Gold medallist. My eyes moistened seeing her touch their feet. One of the most graceful gestures in our country… pic.twitter.com/n84nvBTh3n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2021

"In India, we Rise when we bow low out of gratitude & respect," he tweeted.

"Never forget a favour. @mirabai_chanu a true champion!," tweeted a user.

"Extraordinary gestures by @mirabai_chanu #MirabaiChanu as she conveys her gratitude to these wonderful #TruckDrivers! In her difficult days, these sand carrying truck drivers used to give free transportation to Mira so that she could have training at 25 km away #spirts facility," bureaucrat Sonmoni Borah tweeted.

Extraordinary gestures by @mirabai_chanu #MirabaiChanu as she conveys her gratitude to these wonderful #TruckDrivers!

In her difficult days, these sand carrying truck drivers used to give free transportation to Mira so that she could have training at 25 km away #spirts facility. pic.twitter.com/TRtASr8Pqx — Sonmoni Borah IAS (@sonmonib5) August 6, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.