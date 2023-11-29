comScore
Business News/ News / India/  'Never forget, never forgive': Victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks remembered; 'friends of India' join London event
‘Never forget, never forgive’: Victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks remembered; ‘friends of India’ join London event

 Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

The Indian High Commissioner's message at the event reaffirms India's commitment to combat terrorism and marks a significant shift in the country's strategy for international safety and cooperation.

Victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were remembered at a London event (X/@HCI_London)Premium
Victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were remembered at a London event (X/@HCI_London)

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami's profound words resonated powerfully during a recent London event. His message was clear: "Never forget, never forgive, never again." This sentiment reflects India's stance against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

This gathering at Gandhi Hall, India House, was more than a memorial. It was a reaffirmation of India's commitment to combat terrorism. Doraiswami emphasised the country's progress in enhancing security and establishing a clear policy against tolerating terrorism. This approach marks a significant shift in India's strategy for international safety and cooperation.

Also Read: Why India didn’t attack Pakistan after 26/11 Mumbai attacks

The Indian High Commission's social media message united people in remembering the 26/11 victims. The online tribute posted on X (formerly Twitter) reinforced the collective memory and resolve against terrorism. Attendees included UK and Indian dignitaries, symbolising a joint front in the fight against terror.

The event remembered the 166 lives lost in Mumbai, with attendees from various backgrounds paying their respects. This act of remembrance transcended national borders, showcasing a unified stance against terrorism.

International stance on terrorism

A key discussion point was the global response to Israel's designation of Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror group. Doraiswami noted a growing recognition of the need for action against states that use terrorism as a policy instrument. This development signals a global shift towards legal and international mechanisms to counter terrorism, a stance strongly advocated by India.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar calls out Pak-sponsored terror in Pak: 26/11 terrorists roaming scot free

"I think our consistent and unwavering stand is that this has to be addressed substantively through the legal and international domains. I think that is beginning to find resonance in a way never before," ANI quoted Doraiswami as saying.

"I think that's an important part of the process that we must continue to follow. Having focused on the legal route and the route of applying pressure through the process by which the international community makes clear that this is unacceptable," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
