'Never intended to hurt sentiments of any religion': Kerala Speaker opens up on Lord Ganesha remarks1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Reacting to the protests organized by NSS, the Speaker said as an organization they have the right to protest on any issue.
Referring to the ongoing controversy over his recent remarks on Lord Ganesha as 'very unfortunate', Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday said he never intended to hurt the sentiments of any religion.
