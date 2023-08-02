Referring to the ongoing controversy over his recent remarks on Lord Ganesha as 'very unfortunate', Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday said he never intended to hurt the sentiments of any religion.

Addressing reporters at the media room of the Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram, as PTI quoted, he said, "To be honest..to be frank...I am not a person who hurts the sentiments of any religion."

Shamseer even claimed that devotees and religious believers are on his side and know he didn't hurt their faith or sentiments. "I never intended to hurt sentiments of any religion... What is going on in the state over the matter is very unfortunate," he added.

Earlier Shamseer said that urged to promote scientific temper. He even shot back stating no one has the right to question his secular credentials.

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Surendran commented on speaker AN Shamseer's recent remark. Hitting out at CPI(M) government he asked if CPIM is afraid of the Muslim league or other fringe Muslim terror elements.

"CPI(M) is always issuing such statements through important leaders Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala CM) and now the Speaker (AN Shamseer). My question is why Congress party is silent? Why the opposition leader is not coming against this statement? This is a mysterious silence. Are they afraid of Muslim league or other fringe Muslim terror elements?", ANI quoted Surendran as saying.

Also, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday sought an apology from the Speaker on the issue.

General secretary of the community organization G Sukumaran Nair had said, as quoted by The Hindu, "He (Shamseer) has crossed the limits and, in any circumstances, what he said cannot be justified."

Nair even claimed Shamseer was no more entitled to continue as Speaker of the Assembly. “He should tender an apology for hurting the sentiments of believers. Or else, the State government should have to take appropriate action against him," said Nair.

Reacting to the protests organized by NSS, the Speaker said as an organization they have the right to protest on any issue.

Recently, the Kerala Speaker allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

With agency inputs.