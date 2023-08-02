"CPI(M) is always issuing such statements through important leaders Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala CM) and now the Speaker (AN Shamseer). My question is why Congress party is silent? Why the opposition leader is not coming against this statement? This is a mysterious silence. Are they afraid of Muslim league or other fringe Muslim terror elements?", ANI quoted Surendran as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}