'Never recognised existence of...': India rejects Hague arbitration court ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

India has categorically rejected the award of interim measures and the status of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by the Hague Arbitration Court, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The foreign ministry said India has never recognised the existence of the Court of Arbitration on the IWT.

"India categorically rejects award of interim measures and status of Indus Waters Treaty by Hague Arbitration Court," the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry reiterated that India's decision to hold the IWT in abeyance remains in force. "India never recognised existence of Court of Arbitration on Indus Waters Treaty," it said.

What is Indus Waters Treaty The Indus Waters Treaty was executed in 1960 to govern the sharing of the Indus River system between India and Pakistan.

Under the now-suspended treaty, Pakistan controlled the waters of the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers, while India controlled the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej.

India suspended the treaty after Pakistan-based terrorists attacked a group of unsuspecting tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 of them, saying "blood and water cannot flow together".

Apart from the suspension of IWT, India also launched attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), resulting in a brief concentration between the countries.

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What the Hague-based court said The remarks come as the Court of Arbitration said "India must limit work on an hydroelectric plant in the Kashmir region and uphold a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan it suspended over tensions with its neighbouring country", Reuters reported.

The Hague-based court also said that the IWT between the neighbours remained "fully in force", adding "India had no justification for ending or suspending the agreement".

The court further added that a neutral expert, appointed by the World Bank, would judge by July 2027 whether the construction of hydroelectric plants in the Himalayan region was in line with the treaty.

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What is Kirthai Stage-II Hydroelectric Project According to a PTI report, Chenab Valley Power Projects in June sought diversion of about 197 hectares of forest land for the construction of the Kirthai Stage-II Hydroelectric Project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.