Never stopped HCs from passing orders on covid-19, says SC

On Friday, Salve opted to withdraw as amicus, citing adverse comments made by some lawyers against his “friendship" with justice Bobde and a possible conflict of interest. “It is the most sensitive case this court will look into. I don’t want this case to be decided under the shadow that I knew CJI from school and college and allegations being made or there is a conflict of interest," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}