'Never thought I could be Amul girl,' says Niti Singhal, who was rejected on Shark Tank India
Following her brief stint representing the idea of reversible clothing on the business reality show Shark Tank India, entrepreneur Niti Singhal became a well-known name as she faced rejection on the show and also received heavy criticism by the show's judge Ashneer Grover. All that has turned out well for the fashion designer who not only was featured on Amul's latest topical but also received a “congratulations" from Ashneer Grover.

Sharing the new Amul topical on Facebook, Niti wrote, “Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!"

Ashneer Grover also shared the same topical on his Instagram, after one of his followers asked him if she was the same lady who pitched her business idea Twee In One, Ashneer wrote, “@niti.singhal congrats!"

Fashion designer Niti Singhal was among the 198 pitchers who got an opportunity to present their business ideas on the inaugural season of Shark Tank India.

Niti presented her business venture Twee In One on Shark Tank India and faced harsh criticism from Ashneer. Slamming her idea for convertible and reversible clothing, he said, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time." 

The business reality show Shark Tank India is for entrepreneurs who pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons aka sharks, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9pm for over two months. It's first season ended on February 4. BharatPe co-founder Ashneer was one of the 'sharks' on the show. During season 1, he developed a reputation of being too harsh to certain pitchers when he doesn't like their business models.

Recently, Niti pointed out that Ashneer's wife Madhuri wore one of her designs during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing a picture of Ashneer and his wife from the show, Niti had written on Instagram, “Never let anyone's words pull you down. Everyone has their own opinions. Don't stop believing in yourself."

 

