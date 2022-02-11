The business reality show Shark Tank India is for entrepreneurs who pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons aka sharks, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9pm for over two months. It's first season ended on February 4. BharatPe co-founder Ashneer was one of the 'sharks' on the show. During season 1, he developed a reputation of being too harsh to certain pitchers when he doesn't like their business models.

