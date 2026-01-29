New Aadhaar app launched: Can you update mobile number and address? Key features, steps to download

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new Aadhaar mobile application, which was formally unveiled in the presence of Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, on Thursday, 29 January.

The new app provides significantly different features from the existing Aadhar app and aims to give users greater control over their personal information, streamline verification and authentication, and simplify commonly used services such as updating profile details.

In an official release, the government said, “The Aadhaar App is a next-generation mobile application designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.”

Key features A key feature of the new Aadhaar app is that it lets users share only selected personal details, without disclosing the full Aadhaar card, addressing privacy and security concerns. This helps reduce the risk of misuse, especially in places like hotels, as people can now share basic information. such as their name and age, without revealing all their data.

Another major change is that users can now update the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar directly through the app. This means there is no longer a need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre just to change a phone number. Similarly, users can also update their address details through the app, removing the need for physical visits to Aadhaar centres for address changes.

The new app also allows individuals to do an offline Aadhaar verification. People can verify their identity in the app even without an internet connection, making the process easily accessible to those living in areas with limited or unstable internet connectivity.

In another major update, the new Aadhaar app has rolled out a family management feature, in which a single device can support and manage up to five Aadhaar profiles, allowing users to handle Aadhaar-related updates and details for an entire family from one mobile phone.

How to download new Aadhar app? The new Aadhar app can be downloaded on both Apple App store and Google Play Store. To download and use the Aadhaar app, follow these steps:

— Open the Google Play Store (for Android users) or Apple App Store (For iOS users).

— Search for the official “Aadhaar” app by UIDAI.

— Download and install the app on your device.

— Select your preferred language and complete the setup.