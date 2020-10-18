New Aadhaar PVC card: How to order if your mobile is not registered with UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made provisions for Aadhaar card holders to order the new Aadhaar PVC card even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. In a tweet UIDAI said, "Don’t have your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar? Don't worry, you can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication of your Aadhaar PVC order."