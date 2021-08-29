Forgotten all the mobile numbers registered to your Aadhaar card? The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently launched a portal using which you can check how many mobile numbers are registered against a single Aadhaar card. The service, called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP).

“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP mentioned on its website.

As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.

TAFCOP portal is functional in these 2 states

Currently, the portal has been made functional for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana consumers.

Steps to check phone numbers registered against the Aadhaar number:

1) Visit the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection portal

2) Enter your contact number

2) Now, click on the 'Request OTP' tab.

3) To validate, enter the OTP number received.

4) Then, all the numbers linked with your Aadhaar number will be displayed on the website.

5) From these numbers, users can report and block the numbers not in use by themselves or are no longer required.

6) Those with more than nine numbers against a single Aadhaar will be sent an SMS. Additional connections can be regularised by following step number 5

7) To avail of this service, the mobile number that you entered should already be linked to Aadhaar.

