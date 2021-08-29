1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2021, 08:34 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently launched a portal using which you can check how many mobile numbers are registered against a single Aadhaar card
Forgotten all the mobile numbers registered to your Aadhaar card? The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently launched a portal using which you can check how many mobile numbers are registered against a single Aadhaar card. The service, called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP).
“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP mentioned on its website.