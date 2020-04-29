New academic session in varsities from August, end semester exams in July: UGC

New Delhi: India’s higher education regulator Wednesday allowed the colleges and universities to restart new academic session from August-September and permitted them to graduate millions of students on the basis of internal evaluation if they feel so due to the covid-19 disruptions.

While students who will graduate with a degree like bachelor, masters etc need to conduct the exam in July via online or off line mode, students who are graduating to next semester, next year within a course work may be passed via internal assessment and past performance, the university grants commission (UGC) said today.

“Intermediate Semester Students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the covid -19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July. Terminal semester students’ exams will be held in the month of July," the UGC guidelines said.

Intermediate semester students will be offered an extra chance to sit in the exam if they wish to improve their semester score, the apex education regulator said. It further added that M.Phil and Ph.D students will get six months extra time to finish their research work and thesis submission. Mint first reported about it on Tuesday.

The move assumes significance as the education sector is facing a tough time due to the ongoing lockdown and the academic calendar needed a fresh look to accommodate the lost time in previous two months. The UGC guidelines will give a lot of clarity to over 36 million students in colleges and universities and 50,000 colleges to chart the future roadmap keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

The education regulator said in case the situation does improve due to Covid-19, universities may also grade students by giving “50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the universities and the remaining 50% marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester only (if available). The internal evaluation can be continuous evaluation, prelims, mid-semester, internal evaluation or whatever name is given for student progression."

In the situations where previous semester or previous year marks are not available, particularly in the first year of annual pattern of examinations, 100% evaluation may be done on the basis of internal assessments.

“Universities may conduct terminal/Intermediate Semester / Year examinations in offline / online mode, as per their ordinances/rules and regulations, scheme of examinations, observing the guidelines of social distancing and keeping in view the support system available with them and ensuring fair opportunity to all students. The timing of the examination may be considered appropriately by the universities, and examination may be conducted keeping in mind the guidelines of “social distancing," the UGC said.

