Disclose accounting policies in financial statements: Govt2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The new rules mandate that businesses have to disclose the ‘material accounting policy information’ in their financial statements, replacing the earlier requirement of having to disclose ‘significant accounting policies’
New Delhi: Companies will have to be more transparent, starting from the reporting period on 1 April by disclosing the accounting policies used in preparing financial statements that can influence the decisions of investors, shareholders and lenders.
