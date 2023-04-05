Disclose accounting policies in financial statements: Govt

“Accounting policies are amongst the most detailed sections, and often contain boilerplate disclosures, which are essentially reproduction of guidance from the standard itself. The amendments now require companies to instead provide more contextualized commentary on how accounting policies have been applied specifically in the company’s context to one or more transactions or related transactions," said Venkateshwaran. The focus is also on preventing relevant information from being obscured.

