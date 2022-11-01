New Air India Express flight on Dubai-Kannur route from today1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 09:12 AM IST
There would be four flights per week, each costing 300 UAE Dirhams, as per the schedule
There would be four flights per week, each costing 300 UAE Dirhams, as per the schedule
Launched in April 2005, Air India India Express, India's first international budget carrier which offers connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia has announced new services connecting Dubai with Kannur and Sharjah with Vijayawada.