Launched in April 2005, Air India India Express, India's first international budget carrier which offers connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia has announced new services connecting Dubai with Kannur and Sharjah with Vijayawada.

As a present for state residents, the Dubai-Kannur-Dubai flight will take off on November 1, also known as "Kerala Piravi" Day.

There would be four flights per week, each costing 300 UAE Dirhams, as per the schedule.

As an initial offer, Kannur passengers will be permitted an additional five kilograms of luggage.

On Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, the flight will leave Dubai at 6.40 p.m. and arrive at Kannur at 11.40 p.m.

On Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, the departure time from Kannur is 12.50 a.m., and the arrival time in Dubai is 3.15 a.m.

On the other hand, on October 31, Air India Express began offering direct flights between Sharjah and Vijayawada

.On Monday and Saturday, the departure time from Sharjah is 11 a.m., and the arrival time at Vijayawada is 4.25 p.m.

The departure time from Vijayawada is 6.35 p.m., and the arrival time in Sharjah is 9.05 p.m. UAE Dirhams 399 covers the airfare.

Air India Express's registration with the prestigious IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) Program was recently renewed.

This was one of the first on-site audits after the pandemic, carried out by IATA auditors. The audit covers approximately 1,000 safety-related standards and recommended practices, as well as the airline's procedures, engineering, and maintenance.

On January 27, 2022, the Tata Group acquired Air India from the Indian government, and Air India Express is now a part of the group as well.