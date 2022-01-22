To reduce congestion, and strengthen security at airports, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Friday reduced the number of handbags per passenger to one. BCAS's latest circular comes after it found that flyers with more than one cabin handbag are choking the security check-in counters at airports.

As per BCAS AVSEC Circular, "No passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag. However, it has been seen that passenger on an average carries 02-03 Nos of hand bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders / airlines."

As per the notification, the rule is for all domestic flights in India.

BCAS's circular noted that airline may be made responsible and depute staff to guide pax, check and verify their hand bag status etc, before allowing the passenger for Pre-embarkation security checks.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform pax and to display 'one hand bag rule' on their tickets / boarding passes very conspicuously," the order stated.

The order further stated that airport Operators may be instructed to place hoarding / banner/ board / standees displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule' near the the check-in counters, vantage locations before SHA at the airports, so that passengers get sensitized and if required, have an option to switch their extra hand bags to registered baggage

