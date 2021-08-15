In his Independence Day speech today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the speed with which new airports are being constructed and the UDAN scheme is covering the far-flung areas of India is unprecedented.

"Today, we are seeing how better air connectivity is giving wings to people's dreams," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also highlighted various aspects of the country while delivering a speech on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The government has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across India of which six have been constructed and operationalised till now, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh had stated on 5 August in a written reply to a question in parliament.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

The scheme was started in 2016.

The Centre has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country: Mopa in Goa; Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra; Bijapur, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka; Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh had also said on 5 August that out of the aforementioned 21 airports, six greenfield airports namely, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal(Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh and Kalaburagi in Karnataka have been operationalized.

"Proposals for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kottayam in Kerala, Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and Purandar (Pune) in Maharashtra have also been received under the Greenfield Airports Policy," Singh had informed.

With agency inputs

