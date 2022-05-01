The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning system. The initiative taken up by AAI under the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) of the Government of India will provide convenient air travel to flyers with reduced mobility and. also help 'Divyangjan' at airports where aerobridge facility is not available. Procured at a cost of Rs. 63 lakhs per unit, AAI is providing Ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines at its airports.