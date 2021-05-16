A new app interfaced with CoWIN needs to be developed for the vaccination drive of people in the age group of 18 to 44, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CM Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

"With regard to administering vaccine for 18-44 years age group, a new app needs to be developed and this will be interfaced with CoWIN App. Later, the vaccination schedule will be prepared by taking into account the availability of vaccines," Narayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further went on to say that a priority list for vaccination will be prepared through the new portal.

"This may include those who are working in the postal department, agricultural department, bank employees, internet service providers, etc," said Narayan, who is also the head of the state Covid task force.

The statement comes close on the heels of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the central government to allow states to develop their own applications for the vaccination programme.

Thackeray recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been the "fastest and the most efficient in the country".

At present, people have to register their names on the CoWIN platform introduced by the central government for the vaccination.

"As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state's procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally," he said.

"There is fear about the app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group," he added.

The Maharashtra CM then went on to propose a separate, where the data can be shared with the Union government's ministry of health. "Or, a CoWIN app for each state, developed and assigned by the government of India can also be used," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Cente to allow states to develop a separate mobile application and mechanism for an effective and smooth Covid vaccination drive amid reports of glitches being reported in the CoWIN app.









