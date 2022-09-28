New area limits for mining to make resource auctions attractive

Section 6 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and regulation) Act, 1957 provides maximum area limits for acquiring mineral concessions by a person in respect of any mineral or prescriber group of associated minerals in a state. The limit is 10,000 sq km for reconnaissance permit (RP), 25 sq km for PL and 10 sq km for ML. The limit is for all minerals and there is no mineral wise area limit. The section also empowers Central government to increase these area limits for a particular mineral for a particular region which has been increased several times on request from the state governments. The frequent changes in area limits under this regulation distorted the entire system. The new changes would attempt to change this.