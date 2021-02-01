Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021 today (1 February) and a lot of things are changing from today which will affect your daily life. From new ATM withdrawal rules to digital voter ID cards to e-catering services. LPG gas cylinder prices might also be revised. The oil marketing companies are expected to revise the price of the LPG cylinders today. There was no price increase in the month of January.

Mumbai local trains

Mumbai local trains resume services for all from today with time restrictions. The general public is allowed to travel before 7 am, between 12 noon and 4 pm and after 9 pm.

Digital voter ID card

From 1 February, all voters will be able to download their digital voter ID card if their mobile number of linked with the Election Commission. The e-voter card will be available in the PDF format and cannot be edited. The digital voter ID card can be self-printed and laminated by the voter when required.

IRCTC to resume e-catering services

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will restart e-catering services from today( 1 February 2021). Initially, services will start at 62 stations in the first phase starting from 1 February 2021 onwards. The stations selected for the first phase of resumption include New Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada, Ernakulam, Ujjain and Panvel.

New ATM withdrawal rules

Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers will not be able to withdraw money from non-EMV automated teller machines (ATMs) from today. "To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial and non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from February 1, 2021, Go Digital, Stay Safe!" the bank had informed its customers via a tweet on 14 January. Non-EMV ATMs are those which reads data through magnetic strips and do not hold the ATM card during the transaction.

New Covid-19 SOPs

The government has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema theatres. Till now, it was limited to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity. Also, it has allowed opening up for swimming pool for everyone.

India's first paperless budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's first paperless Budget on 1 February 2021.









