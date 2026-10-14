New audit framework for multi-state cooperative societies by centre: What is it?

The Ministry of Cooperation has introduced a new audit reporting framework for multi-state cooperative societies. The changes are aimed at identifying financial vulnerabilities, detect irregularities and improve regulatory oversight, according to an official statement as reported by ANI.

New audit system for multi-state cooperative societies The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Auditor's Report) Order, 2026 (MSCARO, 2026) establishes a new standardised reporting system under which auditors will be able to assess key financial, administrative, governance and statutory compliance parameters across these societies.

Advertisement

The framework is said to help regulators detect financial concerns early and initiate measures accordingly to avoid escalation in the future.

The Ministry said, as quoted by the agency, “New framework to facilitate early detection of financial stress, safeguard members’ funds and strengthen compliance with statutory and governance requirements."

What is the new framework and what it includes Under the new framework, auditors will report on non-performing assets (NPAs), overdue loans, liquidity positions, deposits, advances, repayment defaults and borrowings. The data collected under the new framework is expected to provide a clearer picture of the financial health of cooperative societies. It is also said to improve the monitoring system, benefitting the regulator.

The mandate introduces risk-based supervision, helping the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) to identify societies at greater financial or governance risks based on audit findings. This is also likely to help regulators to conduct more focused inspections, inquiries and other interventions as required.

Advertisement

The ministry has also proposed to integrate the standardised audit information with the CRCS Portal. The move is aimed to support technology-driven monitoring.

The system could facilitate automated scrutiny, regulatory dashboards, risk scoring and artificial intelligence-based analytics to identify compliance gaps and support regulatory action.

The audit requirements is also said to cover the verification of investments, use of funds, share capital, membership records and relevant statutory approvals.

Auditors will be able to inspect the composition of boards of directors, eligibility and disqualification of directors, annual general meetings, board meetings, statutory committees and other related-party transactions.

The new framework will also provide for audit-level verification of cybersecurity safeguards and anti-money laundering compliance. This also includes checks linked to suspicious transactions, customer identification and compliance requirements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the framework has been founded under Section 73(6) of the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, following the 2023 amendment that empowered the Central Government to prescribe auditing and accounting standards for multi-state cooperative societies.

The framework was developed based on inputs from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and multi-state cooperative societies. It draws on the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order applicable to the corporate sector.

When will it be implemented Implementation of the following will be phased, starting with larger societies crossing the ₹1,000 crore threshold and later extending the framework to societies crossing the prescribed ₹50 crore threshold.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.