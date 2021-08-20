New bank locker rules: Will get nothing if content is lost due to ‘Acts of God'

The liability of banks will be limited to 100 times its annual rent in case of fire, theft, building collapse or fraud by bank employees. "As banks cannot claim that they bear no liability towards their customers for loss of contents of the locker, in instances where the loss of contents of the locker are due incidents (like fire, theft/ burglary/ robbery, dacoity,) or attributable to fraud committed by its employee(s), the banks' liability shall be for an amount equivalent to one hundred times the prevailing annual rent of the safe deposit locker," it said.

