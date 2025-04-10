New battlefield is digital, not physical: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that in the era of "grey zone" and hybrid warfare, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns are tools to achieve politico-military aims.

Advertisement

Singh said that the ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight that traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten. Singh said this in his address at the convocation ceremony of the Defence Service Staff College (DSSC).

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9

“The ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight the fact that the traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten. Emerging technologies are impacting the character of war with unmanned systems and the advent of AI forecasting, an era of Autonomous Warfare. The Warfare today has gone beyond the traditional battlefields of land, sea and air,” he said.

DSSC is a defence service training institution of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. It trains officers of all three services of the Indian Armed Forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force – selected officers from the Paramilitary forces and the Civil Services and officers from friendly foreign countries for command and staff appointments.

Advertisement

Ukraine-Russia conflict For instance, Dronery has emerged in Ukraine-Russia conflict, virtually as a new arm, if not a transformative science, Rajnath said. The majority of losses of soldiers and equipment have been attributed neither to traditional artillery nor to armour, but to drones, he said.

Read More

“Space capacities in the Low Earth Orbit, similarly, are transforming military intelligence, persistent surveillance, positioning, targeting and communications – thus taking combat to a new high. The power of technological innovation in combat theatres is breathtaking indeed,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Singh said in his address that the Armed forces will increasingly need to operate jointly in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space and information warfare will be as potent as conventional operations.

"We are in the age of Grey Zone and Hybrid warfare where cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can prosecute and achieve politico-military aims without a single shot being fired," he said.

Hybrid warfare is a mixture of conventional and unconventional methods used against a much stronger adversary that aims to achieve political objectives that would not be possible with traditional warfare.

India and for that matter the world, faces a diverse range of security challenges, he said.

"In our case, we face persistent threats along our northern and western borders. This is further compounded by the threat of proxy war and terrorism emanating from the epicenter of terrorism in our neighbourhood," he added. Advertisement

We are in the age of Grey Zone and Hybrid warfare where cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can prosecute and achieve politico-military aims without a single shot being fired.