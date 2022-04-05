New Broadcast Seva Portal launched: 5 things to know about it

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Broadcast Seva Portal launched: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the ease of doing business will get promoted with its launch
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The government on Monday launched a new broadcast services website to ensure speedy filing and processing of applications for various broadcast licenses, permissions and registrations. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the ease of doing business will get promoted with its launch.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The government on Monday launched a new broadcast services website to ensure speedy filing and processing of applications for various broadcast licenses, permissions and registrations. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the ease of doing business will get promoted with its launch.
Speaking to the reporters, Anurag Thakur said, "With the launch of Broadcast Seva Portal, ease of doing business will get promoted. Stakeholders wouldn't need to come to the office for permissions, they'd be able to fill online applications. The system will have more capacity, will be transparent and accountable."
Speaking to the reporters, Anurag Thakur said, "With the launch of Broadcast Seva Portal, ease of doing business will get promoted. Stakeholders wouldn't need to come to the office for permissions, they'd be able to fill online applications. The system will have more capacity, will be transparent and accountable."
1) Broadcast Seva Portal is an online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, registrations, etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1) Broadcast Seva Portal is an online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, registrations, etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) This simple and user-friendly web portal provides a broadcaster with an end-to-end solution with just a click of a mouse.
2) This simple and user-friendly web portal provides a broadcaster with an end-to-end solution with just a click of a mouse.
3) It will boost the business environment and empower the entire broadcast sector by directly benefiting more than 900 Satellite TV Channels, 70 Teleport operators, 1700 Multi-service operators, 350 Community Radio Stations (CRS), and 380 Private FM Channels and others, the ministry said in a statement.
3) It will boost the business environment and empower the entire broadcast sector by directly benefiting more than 900 Satellite TV Channels, 70 Teleport operators, 1700 Multi-service operators, 350 Community Radio Stations (CRS), and 380 Private FM Channels and others, the ministry said in a statement.
4) "All facilities for filing new applications or making changes or payments will be available on this portal. It'll soon be linked with National Single Window System, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) "All facilities for filing new applications or making changes or payments will be available on this portal. It'll soon be linked with National Single Window System, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) The Minister informed the audience that the test run of the portal received positive feedback from end-users.
5) The Minister informed the audience that the test run of the portal received positive feedback from end-users.