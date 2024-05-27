New business margin at India's LIC falls, profit rises slightly

(Adds details on VNB Margin, shareholder's fund transfer) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Nikunj Ohri and Nishit Navin

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corp of India, the country's biggest insurer, reported on Monday a drop in its new business margin in the fourth quarter, while its profit rose slightly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Value of new-business margin (VNB), a measure of the profit margin of new premiums earned, fell to 17.2% for the quarter-ended March 31, from 19% a year earlier.

Mumbai-based Life Insurance Corp (LIC) said its VNB margins were curtailed by weakness in group business. LIC's total group business premium for the year-ended March 31 was down 5.5%. It did not report business premium earned for the quarter.

Group insurance covers a group of people in the same contract. It is generally taken by companies to provide insurance cover for their employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC posted a 2.5% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter profit to 137.63 billion rupees($1.66 billion) even as it reported a one-time gain by transferring funds of around 80 billion rupees to a shareholders' account and a tax reversal of 76.93 billion rupees.

The premium LIC collects from non-par policies is parked in a non-participating fund. Since 2022, the company has been transferring some of this premium every quarter to a shareholders' fund, aiding its profit and shoring up its solvency ratio.

LIC's solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 1.98 in the quarter from 1.87 a year ago. LIC had transferred 72.99 billion rupees to the shareholders fund in the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC said its profit was reduced during the quarter as it started making provisions for a 119.60 billion rupees pension liability.

During the quarter, LIC's net premium income rose 15.6%, and it expects premium income to grow by double digits in fiscal year 2025.

LIC’s board also approved a 6 rupees per share dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

($1 = 83.1020 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Susan Fenton, Mark Potter and Rod Nickel)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!