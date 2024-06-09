New Delhi: The new Cabinet is likely to approve a 100-day action plan for animal health, dairy and conservation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will include the launch of a revamped Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), Animal Health System Support for One Health (AHSSOH) and a convergence framework for the National Fodder Mission.

The aim is to address low availability of feed and fodder especially during the summer, poor livestock health weighing on milk productivity and indigenous breeds falling short due to climate change and attract more farmers to dairy farming, a senior official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The launch of these three schemes will involve nearly ₹8,000 crore. The convergence plan for the National Fodder Mission will be launched by bringing agriculture and rural development ministries on board. It will focus on production, storage and processing for increased availability of dry and green feed and fodder by on an additional 10,500 hectares of land.

Also read | India & Brazil plan certification to regularize trade of genetic material

Similarly, AHSSOH, part of the animal health initiative, will focus on animal health to prevent animal microbial resistance. This comes in the backdrop of green fodder not being available for animal consumption during the summer and livestock falling sick, resulting in productivity loss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bolstering indigenous breeds The revamped RGM scheme will bolster development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds, making milk production more remunerative to farmers.

“In our 100-day agenda, there will be policy continuity. We will be doing what we anyway had to do. In the next 100 days, the first thing planned is the launch of revamped Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which is dedicated to breed improvement for cows and buffalos.

This time, indigenous breed improvement will be in focus; one breeder association each in every state and UT will be formed with more participation of more private sectors. Breeder farms will be created and through these artificial insemination and embryos transfer will take place. Earlier, only the government was involved and now breed improvement will be done through the private sector," the official informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Budget 2024: Govt seeks to reduce post-harvest losses, improve livestock health Through the revamped RGM, AHD proposes genetic upgradation through in-vitro fertilization, sex sorted semen, genomic selection using genomic chip for enhanced productivity, aiming at making milk production more remunerative to farmers. The budget outlay could be ₹600 crore and cabinet approval is required.

“The second thing is the National Fodder Mission. Under this, the action points are preparation and launch of a convergence framework to pull the resources of everybody. Whatever resources are lying with the government and private will be converged so that the impact is felt more at the ground level. Agriculture, rural development ministries and state governments are working separately on increasing fodder availability through seed development, feed, green fodder and dry fodder. Instead of doing it separately, we as nodal are planning to converge and work together," the official quoted above said.

Part of National Livestock Mission The National Fodder Mission convergence framework will be implemented as a component of the government’s existing National Livestock Mission. This will increase fodder cultivation on additional non-forest, non-arable land of 10,500 hectares with the potential for producing 52,500 tonnes of fodder. Not only will assistance for production of quality fodder seeds be provided but also availability of fodder storage and processing facilities will be augmented with ₹300 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The third and final thing is animal health system support for One Health. In this, the focus is AMR (anti-microbial resistance). We give an overdose of antibiotics each time to treat a disease and resistance against it is created. Animals bodies will reach a certain stage where no medicine will work. The focus is to understand it through research, find medicines and counter medicines. We will be bringing something that has antibiotic value, yet bacteria fail to create resistance," the official said.

Also read | Indigenous bovines a focus as livestock, dairying budget set to rise 20% With an estimated cost of nearly ₹1,230 crores, AHSSOH is ready for cabinet consideration.

“Approvals will be sought with the formation of the new cabinet," the official informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries sent to the AHD, agriculture and rural development ministries remained unanswered at press time.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!